Adam Levine flaunts fit body in shirtless workout session

Los Angeles, Feb 12 : Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine used social media to show off his lean physique by sharing some moments from his workout sessions at home.

Shared on Instagram Story, the short video shows the star enjoying his workout with his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Levine’s workout video showed the shirtless and heavily tattooed singer going through a challenging series of workouts, while his wife was goofing around.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is set to work with singer Jason Derulo. Their new collaboration is called Lifestyle.

Derulo took to Twitter last month to share a brief video that has him dancing to the song. He is surrounded by coins and bling stuff.

“One of my fav songs I’ve done & it features @adamlevine. Had 2 go crazy for this dance ONLY video,” Derulo tweeted.

