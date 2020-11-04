Adani Enterprises’ Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 436 cr

Mumbai, Nov 4 : Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 435.73 crore for the the July-September quarter.

During the same period last financial year (FY20), the company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.06 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations during the period under review increased 7.8 per cent to Rs 9,126.42 crore, compared to Rs 8,464.19 reported during second quarter of FY20.

Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group, said: “The ability to incubate, innovate and scale effectively and rapidly has been a defining philosophy of Adani Enterprises and we continue to learn and further improve this model.”

“Our move into roads and water infrastructure, data centre parks, and airports including the addition of the Mumbai International Airport and the Navi Mumbai International Airport provides us with a transformational platform that will help us create several strategic and growth based adjacencies for our other businesses,” he said.

Source: IANS

