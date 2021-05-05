Adani Enterprises Q4 PAT up at Rs 413 crore

Ahmedabad: Indian multinational Adani Enterprises said on Wednesday its January to March profit stood at Rs 413 crore, up seven times as against Rs 61 crore during the same period last year.

However, total income remained constant at Rs 13,689 crore.

For the entire financial year 2020-21, net profit was up 26 per cent at Rs 1,182 crore. Total income in FY21 dropped to Rs 40,291 crore as compared to Rs 44,086 crore in FY20.

“The financial year 2020-21 was impacted by one time exceptional loss of Rs 259 crore and there was an exceptional gain of Rs 199 crore in FY20,” the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter ending March increased by 65 per cent at Rs 1,068 crore.

This was largely due to better margins in the integrated resources management (IRM) segment and increased sales in domestic content requirement segment in solar manufacturing business.

“Despite the challenges our nation and our people have faced over the past year, we have remained true to the philosophy of atmanirbharta in every business that AEL incubates,” said Chairman Gautam Adani.

“The exceptional success we have been able to achieve in expanding into roads, water, airports and data centres augur well for the Adani Group and our shareholders,” he said in a statement.

“In addition, businesses related to solar manufacturing, mining and airports are excellent examples of the Adani Group’s ability to execute and deliver on the commitments we make to the markets,” said Adani.