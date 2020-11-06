Adani Group partners with Italy’s Snam for energy mix transition

New Delhi, Nov 6 : The Adani Group on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with Italy-based gas infrastructure company, Snam.

The tie-up envisages exploration of the hydrogen value chain in India and global markets, as well as the development of biogas, biomethane, and low-carbon mobility.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani said: “The combination of Adani’s ability to provide the largest national energy platform and Snam’s broad technology expertise can be pivotal in helping India accelerate its sustainability journey”.

Snam CEO Marco Alvera said: “The partnership with a significant group like Adani, undertaken at both an Indian and global level, goes in this direction: together we want to develop joint-projects in energy transition, from biomethane to hydrogen, in order to enable the decarbonisation of India and other countries, and create new development opportunities”.

As part of the strategic partnership, Adani Group and Snam intend to explore several opportunities in the energy space, where each group brings complementary capabilities to the table, a company statement said.

Source: IANS

