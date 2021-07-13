Adani group takes over management control of Mumbai Int’l Airport

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 13th July 2021 11:04 pm IST
Gandhinagar: The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, has taken over the management control of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group following the a board meeting of MIAL held on Tuesday.

The development came after approvals were received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

MIAL is India’s second busiest airport both in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. With eight airports under its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India’s largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 per cent airport footfalls. With the addition of MIAL, AAHL will now control 33 per cent of India’s air cargo traffic.

