Adani richer than Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, RIL’s Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: For the time, India’s richest person and the founder-cum-chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani became richer than Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer and Reliance Industries Limited’s Mukesh Ambani.

With a net worth of $109.9 billion, Adani is on the ninth position in the list of top 10 billionaires in the world. Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer whose net worth is $100.7 billion is on the tenth spot.

The rise in Adani’s net worth is due to the surge in the share prices of his companies. One of his companies, Adani Group’s power business arm Adani Power has recently hit the 10 percent upper circuit.

In 2021, Adani emerged as the world’s biggest gainer. It seems that the trend will continue in the current year too.

Net worth of Mukesh Ambani

Meanwhile, RIL’s Mukesh Ambani whose net worth is $100.5 has lost his spot on the list of top 10 billionaires. Currently, he is on the 11th position on the billionaires list.

However, RIL shares also increased significantly recently. In the last month, the share price increased by over 17 percent.

Since January 27 when Adani for the first time became India’s richest person, the founder of Adani Group and the RIL chairman are grabbing the top spot temporarily.

Updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world

As per the updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world, eight are from the United States. One each is from France, and India.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $302.1 billion United States Jeff Bezos $194.1 billion United States Bernard Arnault $177.3 billion France Bill Gates $135.6 billion United States Warren Buffett $124.8 billion United States Larry Page $121.0 billion United States Larry Ellison $118.2 billion United States Sergey Brin $116.1 billion United States Gautam Adani $109.9 billion India Steve Ballmer $100.7 billion United States

With a net worth of $302.1 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla continues to be the richest person in the world. His wealth increased enormously in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos who was the world’s richest person till recently has grabbed the second spot. His net worth as of March 30 is $194.1 billion.