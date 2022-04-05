Adani richer than Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, RIL’s Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: For the time, India’s richest person and the founder-cum-chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani became richer than Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer and Reliance Industries Limited’s Mukesh Ambani.
With a net worth of $109.9 billion, Adani is on the ninth position in the list of top 10 billionaires in the world. Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer whose net worth is $100.7 billion is on the tenth spot.
The rise in Adani’s net worth is due to the surge in the share prices of his companies. One of his companies, Adani Group’s power business arm Adani Power has recently hit the 10 percent upper circuit.
In 2021, Adani emerged as the world’s biggest gainer. It seems that the trend will continue in the current year too.
Net worth of Mukesh Ambani
Meanwhile, RIL’s Mukesh Ambani whose net worth is $100.5 has lost his spot on the list of top 10 billionaires. Currently, he is on the 11th position on the billionaires list.
However, RIL shares also increased significantly recently. In the last month, the share price increased by over 17 percent.
Since January 27 when Adani for the first time became India’s richest person, the founder of Adani Group and the RIL chairman are grabbing the top spot temporarily.
Updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world
As per the updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world, eight are from the United States. One each is from France, and India.
|Name
|Net worth
|Country
|Elon Musk
|$302.1 billion
|United States
|Jeff Bezos
|$194.1 billion
|United States
|Bernard Arnault
|$177.3 billion
|France
|Bill Gates
|$135.6 billion
|United States
|Warren Buffett
|$124.8 billion
|United States
|Larry Page
|$121.0 billion
|United States
|Larry Ellison
|$118.2 billion
|United States
|Sergey Brin
|$116.1 billion
|United States
|Gautam Adani
|$109.9 billion
|India
|Steve Ballmer
|$100.7 billion
|United States
With a net worth of $302.1 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla continues to be the richest person in the world. His wealth increased enormously in 2021.
Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos who was the world’s richest person till recently has grabbed the second spot. His net worth as of March 30 is $194.1 billion.