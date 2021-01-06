Adani Wilmar says ricebran oil among healthiest, association with Ganguly to continue

New Delhi, Jan 5 : After pulling down the advertisements of Fortune ricebran oil featuring former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly, Adani Wilmar has defended the cooking oil claiming that ricebran oil is one of the healthiest oils in the world.

In a statement Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar Ltd also said that the advertisements featuring the current BCCI President have only been temporarily paused. The company will continue to work with Ganguly and he will remain its brand ambassador, he said.

Describing ricebran oil as one of the world’s most healthy oils, he noted that the oil contains natural antioxidants. Gama Oryzonal present in ricebran oil reduces bad cholesterol and improves lipid profile, the Deputy CEO added.

“The ricebran oil is not a medicine but only a cooking oil. There are several factors which affect heart ailments including dietary and hereditary issues,” he said, adding that the company has only taken a temporary break in its TV commercials till it again sits with the former skipper and takes things forward.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone,” he said.

Outlining the favourable comments on ricebran oil, the company official said that bodies such as World Health Organisation (WHO) and American Heart Association (AHA) have said the variety of cooking oil has the best possible composition of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats as compared to other vegetable oils.

The company earlier pulled down advertisements of its brand Fortune cooking oil which features Ganguly, who recently suffered a heart attack.

The decision was taken after backlash on social media over the advertisement campaign which promoted the brand as the one which keeps the heart healthy. The tagline for the campaign read, ‘Dada bole welcome to the 40s’.

Ganguly on Saturday underwent angioplasty after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital with complaints of chest pain. He is now said to be stable and fit.

Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad also tweeted: “Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self-conscious and careful. God bless. #SouravGanguly.”

Another Twitter user with the username ‘@vlp1994I’ tweeted: “I remember Dada doing a commercial of Fortune Oil and talking about heart health and how you need to careful about cholesterol. Get well soon @SGanguly99. Can’t wait to see you enjoy your Bong food once again with the same happiness and guilt free.”

The former Indian skipper and present BCCI boss is likely to be discharged from hospital on Thursday.

