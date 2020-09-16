ADB forecasts Sri Lanka’s growth to contract by 5.5%

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 6:20 pm IST

Colombo, Sep 16 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday forecast Sri Lanka’s economic growth to contract by 5.5 per cent this year, while South Asia’s overall growth will shrink by 6.8 per cent.

Local media reports, quoting the report however said the outlook for 2021 remains unchanged with a 4.1 per cent growth forecast for Sri Lanka.

According to Xinhua news agency, “Maldives and Sri Lanka, heavily dependent on tourism, will be among the hardest hit,” the ADB Outlook update said.

The ADB, earlier this year projected Sri Lanka’s economic growth as between 4.5 to 5 per cent.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Highest single-day spike takes Gujarat's Covid tally to 1,12,336
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close