Add back 1,000 teachers removed from Bihar voter list: BJP

Patna, Sep 11 : The BJP’s Bihar unit on Friday demanded that the names of 1,000 graduate teachers removed from the voter lists be restored.

These teachers are entitled to elect a number of members of the Legislative Council. According to officials, 8 of the 75 members of the state’s upper house are elected by these graduate teachers who can also contest these seats.

A BJP delegation headed by Radhika Raman, the convener of party election cell, met election officials in Patna and submitted a memorandum in this connection.

“We have pointed out that the removal of graduate teachers’ names from the voter list needs to be stopped. We have also demanded that the names deleted by the Election Commission so far be again added to the list.

“A majority of teachers in districts such as Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas and Kaimur are affected. Around 1,000 teachers are affected by removal of their names from voter lists despite they are living in respective homes,” Raman said.

The election of MLCs under graduate teachers’ quota was scheduled in March but was postponed due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: IANS

