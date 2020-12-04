Addict held for grievously injuring mother in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 : A 38-year-old addict Praveen was arrested for severely injuring his mother by battering her with an iron pestle after she refused to give him money to buy drugs, police said on Friday.

Praveen had returned a few days ago from a de-addiction centre and suspected his mother to have made the staff there to make frequent calls to him.

Police shifted the unconscious woman to a hospital after receiving a call on Wednesday at the Malviya Nagar police station in south Delhi about the crime. She sustained injuries on her head and other parts of the body.

“As the woman was unfit to make a police statement and there was no other eyewitness to the crime, we registered an attempt-to-murder case and arrested Praveen,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi.

