Additional SSB forces deployed on India-Nepal border: Uttarakhand

By Qayam Published: June 26, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
India Nepal Border

Dehradun: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has deployed additional forces along the India-Nepal border from Pithorgarh’s Dharchula to Kalapani.

Inspector Santosh Negi told ANI that apart from other forces deployed here, there are SSB personnel deployed.

According to SSB sources, the Nepal border is put on alert. In Uttarakhand, the open border with Nepal has been sealed. The Nepal border in the lesser populated area is also being guarded with SSB Jawans.

This comes amid tensions between Kathmandu and New Delhi over a new map in which the neighbouring country has staked claim over some Indian territories.

Source: ANI
