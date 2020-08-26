Addl. SP dies of COVID just before retirement

By SM Bilal Published: 27th August 2020 12:06 am IST

 Hyderabad: A senior police officer in Telangana died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday, just days before his retirement from service.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Jagtial district, K Dakshina Murthy (58), contracted coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital here a week ago, police said.

He died of a heart attack at about 5.30 am, while undergoing treatment for the viral infection, they said.

The 1989 batch officer hails from Karimnagar and was due to retire by the end of this month. He is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

“Dakshina Murthy was a dedicated police officer. Unfortunately, we lost him,” Karimnagar Police Commissioner, V B Kamalasan Reddy told 

READ:  TS govt creating obstacles in conducting Ganesh festival: VHP
Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close