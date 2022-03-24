Adecco Group launches website to help stranded Ukrainians find jobs in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Human Resources provider The Adecco Group has launched a website where stranded Ukrainian nationals in the UAE can apply for jobs.

The new website adeccojobsforukraine.com, launched by the Adecco Group, allows employers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to list only jobs available to Ukrainians. Jobs will only appear on the website after they have been validated by the Adecco team of global talent consulting and solutions.

It also provides access to advice online training modules for CV writing, job search and links to resources to help them find housing, as well as to government sites explaining local labour market regulations.

Russia and Ukraine entered their 29th day of fighting on Thursday, after Russian leader Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion into the country on February 24.

Considering the current situation between Russia and Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced and stranded in the United Arab Emirates and other countries around the world, especially in the neighbouring countries of the European country.