Adhir urges defectors to return to Congress in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 10 : Newly appointed West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday urged all the defectors, who have joined opposition camps, to return to the party.

“I want to convey this to everyone who had left the Congress that they can rethink on this and come back. I will ensure that they get their due respect in the party,” Chowdhury said.

The senior Congress MP from Berhampore in Murshidabad, who is also the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said that he would make personal efforts to woo the defectors back.

“I will call on them (all defectors) to return to their grand old party,” Chowdhury added.

Chowdhury also said that the Congress is ready to enter into a political alliance with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Bengal to put up a combined fight against the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier also, Chowdhury had served as the state PCC chief between 2014 and 2018.

