Adil Rashid is at the top of his game currently, says Key

Southampton, Aug 2 : Former England batsman Rob Key feels Adil Rashid is right up there in the current leading limited-overs spinners’ list.

Leg-spinner Rashid finished with figures of 3/34 to restrict Ireland to 212/9 as England won the second match on Saturday to take the three-match series. They now lead 2-0.

“I’ve known Adil a long time and it’s the best I’ve ever seen him bowl, not just in white-ball cricket,” Key told Sky Sports. “You look for that speed he’s bowling at now.

“Normally Adil will bowl around 48 to 50mph – here he was getting his leg spinner and the googly around 52, 53mph. He’s gone up and down through the speeds, which he hasn’t always been able to do.

“So he is now really at the top of his game and I can’t think of any spinner better than him in world cricket at the moment.

“You can look at Mujeeb (Ur-Rahman), Rashid Khan and people like that, but I think he’s the best spinner in the world.”

Rashid, 32, featured in England’s World Cup triumph last summer.

Source: IANS

