Adilabad native dies after accidentally drowning in the US

Hyderabad: A native from Telangana’s Adilabad district died by drowning in a lake while on a vacation in Washington DC, United States, reports said.

According to the sources, the deceased was Aleti Nihar Reddy, a 31-year-old software engineer. Nihar’s parents Laxma Reddy and Shobha Reddy are from Bhorigaon village in Echoda mandal.

Nihar Reddy was enjoying his holiday trip at the waterfalls, Lake Sammamish, a popular tourist spot of Washington DC. He accidentally tripped at a slippery spot and fell into the lake, as he was not very familiar with swimming; it resulted in him drowning and death on the spot. His parents tried but could not rescue him.

The software engineer along with his brother Nikhil Reddy settled in the USA three years ago. He was married to a girl from Hyderabad in 2019 and is expecting a child soon. His parents went to Washington DC three months ago. All of them visited the lake for recreation on Sunday hoping for a relaxing holiday.