Adilabad police foils bid to give communal color to personal rivalry

Adilabad: The DSP Adilabad Venkateswara Rao’s timely intervention a day before Eid foiled a bid to give communal color to personal rivalry in KRK Colony Adilabad.

According to the information, there was some personal issue between the two communities. It was said that a son of a Municipal Councillor was allegedly having an illicit relationship with a married woman. The trouble began when the Councilor’s son assaulted the woman’s husband and others and threatened to evict them from the locality.

The police arrested the Counselor’s son under the charge of inciting communal violence.

The TRS Counselor also filed a cross-complaint against the complainant for disrespecting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue.