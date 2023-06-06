Is Saif Ali Khan visiting Tirupati today?

Hyderabad: The excitement is reaching a fever pitch as the highly anticipated and extravagant pre-release event of Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush is scheduled to take place in Tirupati this evening (June 6). Movie’s lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, along with the entire movie crew, are expected to grace the occasion with their presence. However, the burning question on every fan’s mind is whether Saif Ali Khan, who portrays the villain in the film, will attend the event.

The absence of Saif Ali Khan from previous trailer launch events for Adipurush in Mumbai and Hyderabad has only intensified the curiosity surrounding his potential presence today.

Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of the antagonist Lankesh in Adipurush has been a topic of great interest ever since the film was announced.

As the clock ticks closer to the much-awaited pre-release event, fans remain hopeful that Saif Ali Khan will make a surprise appearance, adding an extra dose of excitement to the already electrifying atmosphere in Tirupati. For now, all eyes are on the grand ceremony, eagerly waiting to witness the unveiling of Adipurush, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 16.

The film’s music is composed by Ajay–Atul. Adipurush is budgeted at Rs 500 crore making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. Makers are reportedly spending around Rs 2.5cr for today’s pre-release event.