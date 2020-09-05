Aditi Rao Hydari, B-town diva with royal lineage from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian film industry is already studded with glamorous and gorgeous actors, but things are quite different and there is an irresistible dazzle when one hails from a royal family. We are quite aware about few other Bollywood royal stars like Saif Ali Khan whose father Mansoor Ali Khan (cricket legend) who hails from the illustrious Pataudi family. But do you know the most happening film star Aditi Rao Hydari who has stolen the spotlight hails from royal families of Hyderabad?

Where is Aditi Rao Hydari from?

The beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari belongs to not one but two royal lineages. She was born in Hyderabad to Ehsaan Hydari and Vidya Rao. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former prime minister of Hyderabad during colonial rule. Her maternal grandfather Raja J Rameshwar Rao was the erstwhile Raja of Wanaparthy family, who headed the administration of Wanaparthy state during the Nizam rule.



Aditi Rao Hydari is the grand niece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam.

Aditi Rao’s cultural background

Her paternal side of the family is a Bohri muslim and her maternal side belongs to Wanaparthy Samasthanam. Her cultural background is therefore a mix of Bohri, Chitrapur Saraswat and Telugu.

Aditi’s Khan connection

Aditi Rao Hydari also has a Bollywood family connection. She is the maternal first-cousin of Kiran Rao. Kiran Rao is a well-known director in Bollywood who is married to Amir Khan.

Classical dancer before actor

Gorgeous Aditi Rao was a classical dancer before entering into the film industry. She started learning dance at a very tender age of 11. The physical grace which she acquired whil learning dance has certainly helped her in film career, because while most of her movies are southern Indian – including her latest, Sufiyum Sujatayum, the Malayali film where she plays a deaf and mute Kathak dancer

Check out Aditi’s Instagram post:

Aditi Rao Hydari’s journey in cinema

She made her on-screen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. Aditi later on started doing projects across the spectrum, from Bollywood and Kollywood to Mollywood. She made her onscreen debut in Bollywood in the year 2009 with the film, Delhi 6.

Like many other Bollywood stars, it was also a struggling period for Aditi Rao Hydari at the beginning as the initial roles she took in Bollywood had less impact and yes it took time for the industry to recognise her talent.

All that changed with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial period epic and a magnum opus Padmavat, in which Aditi starred in a supporting role alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Her portrayal as Queen Mehrunissa, the wife of Alauddin Khilji, in Padmavat let her talent shine through in the industry.

Apart from Deepika Padukone who was praised for her role as Ranisa Padmavati, there was one more begum who ruled hearts of the audience with her innocent looks and that wasAditi Rao Hydari as Mehrunissa!