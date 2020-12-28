Aditi Rao Hydari wraps up ‘Hey Sinamika’

By IANS|   Published: 28th December 2020 5:07 pm IST
Aditi Rao Hydari wraps up 'Hey Sinamika'

Mumbai, Dec 28 : Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Aditi posted an Instagram picture that features her with the film’s director Brindha Gopal. In the image, the actress and the filmmakwer looks at a screen.

“There is a reason everyone loves Brinda master so much. Choreographer, director, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother… and most importantly ALL heart with super human efficiency (she will not leave you till she gets her shot! Thank you for being you and thank you for choosing me. Love you Brinda master. It’s a Wrap! #HeySinamika #TeamGoals… @brinda_gopal @dqsalmaan @kajalaggarwalofficial @officialjiostudios @globalonestudios #BrindaMaster #GlobalOneStudios,” Aditi captioned the picture.

READ:  Boxing body extends tenures of its office-bearers by three months

The film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal, and also features K. Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Khushbu Sundar.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 28th December 2020 5:07 pm IST
Back to top button