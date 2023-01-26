Aditi Rao Hydari’s wedding on cards? Actress poses with beau

Hyderabad: Gorgeous diva Aditi Rao Hydari is rumoured to be dating her Maha Samudram co-star Siddharth. Though they never confirmed it officially, their social media moves and public appearances together keep adding fuel to the speculations.

Fans are waiting for the couple to make their relationship official soon. Amid this, their latest photo is grabbing a lot of attention online. Aditi and Siddharth were spotted at the engagement of Tollywood hero Sharwanand, who got hitched with Rakshitha Reddy on Thursday. The rumoured lovebirds look too hot to handle in traditional outfits as they posed with newly-engaged couple.

Fans are going crazy over their click, while a few are wondering if Aditi just let the cat out of her bag making a grand entry with beau Sid. “Sidharth Aditi Rao next velladey (It’s Siddharth and Aditi next),” commented on fan. “Are you getting married next?” asked another social media user.

Check out the photos below:

As we know, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s chemistry in Ajay Bhupati‘s mass-action entertainer Maha Samudram was loved by many. The film, however, failed to click at the box office. It is said that the two started dating each other during the shooting.

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari was first married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2009. They called it quits in 2013. Siddharth, on the other hand, was married to Meghna. The couple, who got married in 2003, ended their relationship in 2007.