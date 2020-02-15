Aditya, Dia, Nora grace the ramp at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week

A+ A-

Mumbai: As the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 fashion extravaganza is in its full bloom, actors including Aditya Roy Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Nora Fatehi graced the ramp by their walk.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked dashing and dapper in a seemingly effortless black and black ensemble as he walked for the collection Chola. The look was completed by adding on a highly functional vibrant sporty shoes, which was a collaboration with the brand ‘Reebok.

Beautiful Dia Mirza was the other one to join the clan to mark her presence at the Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week.

Dia startled those in attendance as she walked the ramp and became the showstopper for the House of Kotwara collection.

The 38-year-old was clad in an embellished lehenga added on a with strapless blouse. The middle-parted sleek hairstyle defined her face structure.

The new talk of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi turned the heads around as she gracefully turned showstopper for ace designers Gauri and Nainika.

She walked the ramp of the fashion event in a black off-shoulder body sculpting gown, that defined her body structure. The gown was also attached in a body-hugging silhouette.

The Lakme Fashion Week 2020 kick-started in Mumbai on Tuesday with Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor as showstoppers.

The fashion extravaganza was kickstarted on February 12 and will wind up on February 16.