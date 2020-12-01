Aditya Narayan marries his lady love Shweta Aggarwal; see pics, videos

Mumbai: Singer and host Aditya Narayan tied knot with actor and longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a simple and intimate traditional wedding ceremony at a temple in Mumbai today.

The son of veteran singer Udit Narayan married in the presence of some close friends and immediate family members, following the COVID-19 guidelines and taking all other precautions for a safe event.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta had their tilak ceremony on Saturday, followed by mehendi on Sunday and haldi on Monday.

Speaking to the Ahmedabad Mirror about the low-key wedding ceremony, Udit Narayan said, “The wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guest in attendance, followed by a reception.”

The wedding festivities of singer Aditya Narayan and his lady love Shweta Aggarwal began few days ago and today is the day when the two love birds tied knot with each other.

Aditya Narayan wedding photos

With the internet being filled with unseen pictures from their tilak, mehendi and haldi ceremony, the fans of the Indian Idol 12’s host are super excited.

Here’s a look Aditya Narayan’s baraat pics:

Aditya Narayan while announcing his marriage shared a picture with Shweta on Instagram and wrote, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December P.S. कहा था ना..कभी ना कभी तो मिलोगे कहीं पे हमको यक़ीन है.”

Not only this, Aditya Narayan even treated fans with a beautiful photo a day before his marriage.