Aditya Narayan receives Honorary Doctorate

By ANI|   Published: 2nd November 2021 8:59 am IST
Aditya Narayan receives Honorary Doctorate
Aditya Narayan shares the prestigious moment (Instagram)

Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan has been awarded an honorary doctorate in playback singing and acting for the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Aditya posted pictures from the ceremony, showcasing his certificate.

He added the caption, “Dr Aditya Narayan Jha h.c. Thank you for the honour #NelsonMandelaNoblePeaceAward #HonoraryDoctorate. St. Mother Teresa University for Digital Educational Excellence and Sustainability Development. Accredited by JBR Harvard, USA. Affiliated to Cambridge Distance school of education, UK.”

MS Education Academy

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. “Congratulations Adii for the great achievement,” a fan wrote.

“Proud of you,” another added.

Aditya is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He is known for hosting reality shows like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, ‘Rising Star 3’ and ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button