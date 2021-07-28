Aditya Narayan reveals reason behind quitting hosting TV shows

Mumbai: Singer and TV show host Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular and loved faces on Indian Television. In a recent interview he had revealed that he will quit hosting reality shows from 2022 and focus on doing different things.

While the 33-year-old had said earlier said that he wants to move on to do bigger things, he revealed to BollywoodLife that there are two major reasons behind his retirement from hosting TV shows.

When asked about his decision, Aditya, who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12, candidly told us, “I felt that it was the right time to make the announcement because I already have 4 projects lined-up. So I just wanted to inform the show makers that I won’t be able to accept more hosting offers henceforth. It also pains me to reject these offers since I get offered hefty money as compared to earlier ones. When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18, I was being paid Rs 7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them.”

He then went on to reveal, “There are two major reasons behind it. First, I love music. The television industry has given me everything in terms of fame, home, farmhouse or car, but my first love will always be music. And I can’t live without music. Though I have appeared on a lot of TV shows, but I have mostly taken up shows that are related to music. But the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too. I hardly do 2-3 songs in a year while you will always see me on TV shows. So my body of work in TV industry outweighs my body of work in the music fraternity by a long shot. I was happy till date that people know me as a TV host. It isn’t a bad thing because I have been doing TV for the past 18 years. I am 33 years old now and by the grace of god now I have enough resources of my own that I don’t need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on.”

Aditya said that he would like to be known as a singer or musician and not just a successful TV personality. “I can now do my own thing, right from recording my own songs, music videos, production and market them as well. You can say that I did TV for all these years so that I can launch my own music label, make my own music videos and sing them as well. I have reached a point in my life where I would love to be known as a struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality. Call me a struggler, a failure, work in progress or underrated, but I would love people to add the word singer or musician along with it.”

Aditya calls himself fortunate that to meet the stalwarts of the music industry such as Asha Bhosle, Shatrughan Sinha and others who often shower praises upon him for doing a great work, be it at hosting or singing.