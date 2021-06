Mumbai: Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan is known to be a fitness freak. On Saturday morning, he took to social media and shared a video clip doing cross body hammer curl in his gym.

Aditya is seen wearing a green T-shirt as he completes the count of his training, even as his trainer Kate Harshad monitors his weight training.

“Gainzzzzz @kate.harshad,” Aditya wrote.

Aditya Narayan presently hosts Indian Idol Season 12.