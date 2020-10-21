Adivasi women set up education centers to spread constitutional awareness

Kumaram Bheem: In a bid to create awareness and knowledge of constitutional rights among the tribal community, a group of tribal women set up Rajyanga Chaitanya Bodhana Kendrams (Constitution Education Centers) in six interior villages. The centers will provide education to the Adivasis on the constitutional rights, cultural preservation, the importance of education and health, among others.

As many as 80 books on various subjects are made available for children and youth. For illiterate tribals, a TV was set up at each center, to watch videos on various subjects. The photographs of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Kumaram Bheem are born on the walls.

With an aim of creating a knowledge-based society, the women of Jai Jangubai Adivasi Mahila Sangham and the youth of Gondwana Yuvajana Sangam took the initiative for setting up the constitutional education centers with the financial help of Yakshi, an NGO in Hyderabad.

These centers are set up in Maoist-affected Tiryani Mandal in Kumarambheem Asifabad district. The centers have been set up in a room in the selected six villages in five gram panchayats: Pataguda in Mangi, Salpalaguda in Pangidi Madara, Saleguda in Ginnedhari, Korlonka in Gudipeta and Navghad in Khairiguda.