‘Adivasis Swaraj’ dream turned into reality in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that a decades-old dream of the Adivasi community ‘Mave Nate Mava Raj’ (Our Village Our Rule) has been realised only after the formation of separate Telangana.

Lauding chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s initiative to uplift the tribal community, KTR launched multiple developmental works in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

To begin with, Mandal Parishad higher primary school developed at a cost of Rs 36 lakh under the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ program in Rajannapet village, Ellareddypet mandal, Rajanna Sirisilla district was launched by KTR.

A new building of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Racharla Timmapur village, Ellareddypet Mandal, Rajanna Sirisilla district was inaugurated.

The minister also inaugurated new Gram Panchayat offices in Rajannapet village and Bakurupalli Tanda.

Speaking after the launch, KTR said, “KCR had converted 3,416 thandas across the state into village panchayats, making 31,000 tribal people their public representatives, realising self-governance.”

“Construction of new panchayat of Rs 20 lakh each is underway,” he added.

Underling the increment in ST reservation from six percent to 10 percent, KTR said that the distribution of pattas for podu lands would also be uptaken very soon.

“In addition to this, a Girijan Bhavan will be built on around 2 acres in the Rajanna Sircilla district,” promised the minister.

Announcing Rs 3 lakh financial assistance for house construction on plots of beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, KTR said that drainage canal works would be initiated in Rajannapet and Bakurupally panchayats.

“Under the leadership of KCR, Telangana is leading the pack in development which had not taken place in the last 68 years of ruling by the previous governments,” said KTR.