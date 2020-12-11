Administration to attach properties of Srijan scam main accused

Patna, Dec 10 : Following the direction of a CBI court, the Bhagalpur administration in Bihar has decided to attach the properties of Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya, the main accused in the Srijan scam, an official said on Thursday.

A letter in this regard was written by CBI sub-inspector Divesh Kumar to Bhagalpur DM Pranav Kumar on October 1. The DM has now directed Bhagalpur SP to take action in this matter.

Following a written order from Sadar SDO Aashish Narayan, the local administration has identified 15 properties of the two accused and their inventory is being prepared. The SDO has identified three magistrates and SHOs of seven police stations as receivers of the properties.

The two accused have multiple properties at various places in Bhagalpur district. These properties were purchased between 2009 and 2016.

The Srijan scam was unearthed around some three-and-a-half years back, following which Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya disappeared from Bhagalpur. The CBI is yet to trace them.

The Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti is an NGO in which large government funds were fraudulently transferred between 2004 and 2014. The office of the NGO was located in Sabour in Bhagalpur district.

The NGO pilfered government funds from Bhagalpur district administration’s accounts meant for various welfare schemes in connivance with the district officials, bankers and its staff.

The scam came into public domain after the death of the NGO’s founder, Manorma Devi, in February 2017. The NGO was also feeling the heat to return government money. A repayment cheque of Rs 10.32 crore had bounced on August 3, 2017 due to insufficient funds in the account.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.