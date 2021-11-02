Administrative officer caught taking bribe in Telangana

Nizamabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau caught the Administrative Officer of the District Medical and Health Office in Telangana’s Nizamabad for allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 15,000, the press note said on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Hyderabad, the accused, identified as Dharavath Shobi, received a reward from the complainant, a resident of Nizamabad District for having cleared the bills pertaining to his hired vehicle of the complainant.” An amount of Rs 15,000 was recovered from the possession of the officer. The Accused Officer performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage,” the statement further read.

The accused is being produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Karimnagar in Telangana.

Further investigation is underway.