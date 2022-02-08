Admission notification out for Telangana Model Schools

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th February 2022 8:19 pm IST
TS Model Schools 2022-23 application last date is Feb 10
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department on Tuesday issued a notification for admission in Model Schools for Classes VI to X for the academic year 2022-23. The aspirants can submit an online application from February 8 to 10.

The admission test for Class VI admissions will be held on April 17 from 10 am to 12 pm and VII to X will be held on April 16. Both the exams will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm.

Students who applied for the entrance tests can download their hall tickets from the website from April 8, the School Education department said on Monday.

MS Education Academy

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all candidates have been instructed to wear face mask and maintain school distancing during the examination.

The results will be declared on May 20. The admission fee for OC and EWS students is Rs 150, and for PHC, BC, SC and ST students, it is Rs 75.

For further details, visit the official website.

