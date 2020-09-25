Admissions at MANUU, 30 September last date

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admissions for merit based PG and UG courses. The Last date for submission of online application is September 30. Admissions are also available for part time Diploma and Certificate courses upto November 20.

Admissions are available for merit based Post Graduate Programmes (MA – Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Journalism And Mass Communication; M.Com; and M.Sc. (Mathematics); Under Graduate Programmes (B.A., B.A. (Hons) – JMC, B.Com., B.Sc.(MPC, M.P.CS & ZBC)); Bachelor of Vocational courses (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology). Madrasa pass out students can also apply to join Bridge courses for entry into Undergraduate (B.Com./B.Sc.) & Polytechnic programmes.

Direct admissions into B.Tech and Polytechnic under Lateral Entry for eligible students and PG Diploma in Retail Management, Part-time Diploma Programmes in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian and Islamic Studies, Certificate Course in Tahseen-e- Ghazal & Urdu are also available.

For details about all courses and online application form please visit University website manuu.edu.in.

Meanwhile, MANUU will conduct entrance tests for admission into various entrance based regular courses on September 28, 29 and 30. Eligible candidates can download hall tickets from University website.

According to Directorate of Admissions, candidates who have applied under OBC, SC/ST, EWS and PWD categories are informed that they have to upload their certificate on dates to be notified later. They should keep their relevant certificate ready in the Government of India format, certificate in any other format will be summarily rejected.