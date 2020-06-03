Admissions at MANUU – a perfect launching pad for Urdu Students

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is a Central University, established by an Act of Parliament in1998 with all India jurisdiction.

The main campus is in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.MANUU is recognized as a major higher education service provider across the remote areas of the country in Urdu Medium through its regular and distance mode programs.

Presently, MANUU is in the process of consolidating the existing institutions, while expanding its reach to reach the unreached through various intervention measures.

University mandate is to promote and develop the Urdu language; to impart vocational and technical education in Urdu medium; to provide wider access to people desirous of pursuing programs of higher education and training through teaching on the campus as well as through distance mode and to focus on women education.

MANUU is currently offering admissions in various regular courses at its Headquarters and off campus centers.

In all 84 programs and courses are being offered 25 Ph.D.; 21 PG; 10 UG, 05 PG Diploma and05 Diploma programs, and 2 Certificate courses are available under seven schools of learning and 24 different departments. The University also offers technical Diploma programs through polytechnics (08 Diplomas) and vocational programs through Industrial Training Institutes (08 CertificateTrades).

From last academic year (2019-20) MANUU introduced two vocational courses i.e. Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) and Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) at the undergraduate level at its headquarters to enhance the employability prospects of the students.

ADMISSIONS 2020-21

For academic year 2020-21, admissions are being offered for regular mode Ph.D, Post-Graduate, Undergraduate andDiploma/Certificate programmes at its Hyderabad Main Campus and SatelliteCampuses at Lucknow, Srinagar and Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and Polytechnic colleges.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the University website,http://manuu.edu.in. The last date for submission of online application for entrance test based courses is 10th June, 2020 whereas for merit based courses the last date is 10th August, 2020.

COURSES

Admission through entrance: The entrance test based courses in which admissions open are PhD Programmes (Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science & SEIP); PG Programmes (MBA; MCA; M.Tech. (Computer Science) & M.Ed.); UG Programmes: B.Ed. and B. Tech. (Computer Science) and Professional Diplomas (Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.); Polytechnic-Diploma in Engineering-Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Apparel & Automobile.)

Admissions based on Merti: The courses in which admissions are available through merit are Post Graduate Programmes (Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies,Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Journalism And Mass Communication; M.Com; and M.Sc. (Mathematics)); Under Graduate Programmes (B.A., B.A. (Hons) – JMC, B.Com., B.Sc.(Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry–MPC),B.Sc. (Mathematics, Physics, Computer Sciences–M.P.CS) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences-ZBC)); Bridge Courses (for students passed out from Madrasa for admission in Under Graduate(B.Com./B.Sc.) and Polytechnic programmes); Bachelor of Vocational courses: Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) & Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT); Lateral Entry (into B.Tech and Polytechnics); PG Diploma (in Retail Management); Part-time Diploma Programmes in (Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian and Islamic Studies); Tahseen-e-Ghazal & Certificate Course in Urdu.

ADMISSION PROCEDURE

Admission to all programs shall be through Online Mode. The Admission portal can be accessed at https://manuucoe.in/RegularAdmission/index.php/.Follow the steps provided on admission portal for registration, filling of application form, fee payment etc.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

TheapplicantsmusthavepassedUrduasasubject or as a mediumin10th/10+2orequivalentMadrasa Courses with Urdu as medium of Instruction.List of Madrasas is available in e-prospectus. All programmes are offered in Urdu medium. For details about eligibility criteria of different courses, please refer to the prospectus.

FEES

Application cum registration fee for General Category Candidates is Rs. 550.00 and Rs. 350.00 for entrance test and merit based courses respectively. SC/ST/PWD/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/ WomenCandidates have to pay Rs. 350.00 for entrance test based courses and Rs.250.00 for merit based, whereas fees for foreign students is Rs. 2500/- for both entrance and merit based programmes. Fee payment is through online mode only.

For further details or any clarifications, please email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.inand for online application form & prospectus visit website manuu.edu.in.

