Admissions in MANUU Polytechnics

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Polytechnic located at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Darbhanga, Kadapa and Cuttack are offering admissions in various courses.

The deadline to submit online forms is June 10, 2020. According to Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic, Hyderabad only 75 students are being admitted in each of the various courses including Civil Engineering, Electronic and Communication Engineering, Computer Science Engineering and Information and Technology Engineering. Admission will be given on the basis of entrance which is scheduled to be held on 5th July.

Students who have passed in the 10th grade or the equivalent exam are eligible for the admissions. The applicant must have studied Urdu Medium or Urdu as a subject.

Apart from Hyderabad, Diploma Courses in Civil Engineering; Diploma in Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering are available at (Darbhanga-Bihar) and (Bangalore-Karnataka).

While, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering are available at (Kadapa-Andhra Pradesh) and (Cuttack-Odisha). Recently, the project by the students of Polytechnic, Hyderabad “Smart-Grain Management System” was honored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) at the national level. As the project received prestigious Chhatra Vishwa Karma award 2019.

The award was presented on February 24, 2020 in New Delhi in the presence of Minister for Human Resource Development Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Nishank and President AICTE.

The mentor of this project was Mr. Muhammad Yousuf, Assistant Professor. The award winning team included Sumaiya Qaiser, Akif Javaid, Mohammad Safeer Alam from IT, Computer Science and Electronic & Communication Engineering respectively. Students willing to join MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad can contact 9848171044 or 9885380534 for more details. MANUU Polytechnic colleges offers standard infrastructure, qualified teachers and campus placement facility for the students.

Online application form and e-prospectus is available at https://manuucoe.in/regularadmission/. Email admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in to the Admissions Directorate for details or any clarification required for admission in other polytechnics.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.