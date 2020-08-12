Admissions open for MA, PhD in Women’s Studies at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Women’s Studies Department is accepting applications for its one-year MA and three-year PhD programmes during the 2020-2021 year.

The programe consists of many thematic subjects pertaining to women’s movements, gender and law as well as religion, women in media, literature and etc. “This field of study strengthens feminist ideology and promotes equality and empowerment. The department is proving to be a boon for both,” states a press release.

Aside from intellectual development, the course also leads to various career paths such as government commissions and committees, NGOs, project officer, research officer, research assistant, field officer and counselor.

Plus, with such skill sets acquired from this department, one can also create different avenues for self-employment for disenfranchised women.

No entrance test is required for admission. The requirements for MA candidates are graduation with 40 per cent marks or a degree from a religious madrassa. The candidate must also have studied Urdu as a subject or s/he should have been educated from an Urdu medium institution. For the PhD, the age limit for men is 35 and for women it is 40.

The late date to apply for the Masters program is September 30 and August 24 for the PhD. For more information, visit the MANUU website or the university’s course prospectus.