Admissions open for minority students in TMREIS Boys Residential School

Hyderabad: As per the Principal of the Minority Residential School, Khairtabad Mohammed Khawaja Moinuddin, admissions are open for 5th class for the academic year 2021-2022.

The admissions are also open for a limited number of seats in 6th, 7th and 8th classes.

The school is located at Goramguda, Sagar Road which is 5 km away from Sagar Ring Road.

The modern school building is located at a quite and serene place which is conducive for the learning.

To provide free quality education to Muslim students and to prepare them for the competitive exams, the Telangana government has created a network of free residential schools and colleges.

The residential schools and colleges under TMREIS were set up to improve the educational standard of the minorities in Telangana State. The latest curriculum for minority students shall include science and technology to better their future economic prospects

Along with the English the students shall also be taught Urdu – as first language – ethics and “Diniyaat”.

The school provides free stay, food, uniform, books and games facilities to the students.

The last date of admission is May 31, 2021.

For admission visit: tmreis.telangana.gov.in or Contact : 9966451492