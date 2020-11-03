Admissions open for PGDM course in ICBM-SBE

Hyderabad: Admissions are open for management courses in city-based ICBM- School of Excellence, the college authorities informed. The post-graduation program offered by ICBM SBE provides quality education and 100 per cent job placements in top corporate companies.

In a press release, ICBM said that it is focused on providing up-to-date quality management education which will fetch a good career and a handsome salary, coupled with a challenging reputation and secure future.

The college is AICTE, Government of India approved and ACBSP accredited.
Students from any stream of bachelor’s degree can apply.

