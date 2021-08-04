Admissions open for professional programmes at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), now has admissions in various professional courses in Urdu.

This is the only national university that provides higher education in Urdu medium for admissions into professional programmes such as B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, BEd, M.Ed., D.El.Ed. and Polytechnic diplomas for the academic year 2021-22.

The online applications are available on university website for all PhD programmes also.

Online submission of application form for these entrance based regular programmes are now open till August 9 2021. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on website.

University offers B.Tech & M.Tech in Computer Science & Information Technology.

The Polytechnic diploma in Engineering includes Civil; Computer Science ; Electronics & Communication, Information Technology; Mechanical; Electrical & Electronics.

Besides headquarter Hyderabad, B.Ed. programme is available at colleges of Teacher Education of MANUU at Bhopal, Darbhanga, Srinagar, Asansol, Aurangabad, Sambhal, Nuh, Bidar whereas M.Ed. and PhD in Education is being offered only at colleges of teacher education situated at Bhopal (MP), Darbhanga (Bihar) and Hyderabad.

MANUU runs Polytechnic colleges at Darbhanga, Bangalore, Cuttack & Kadapa besides Hyderabad.

Write to Directorate of Admissions at email or visit University website for details.

For admissions in merit based programmes application form can now be submitted online till 30th September, 2021. Visit website for merit based courses details.