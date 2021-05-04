Admit patients with moderate/severe symptoms of COVID-19: TS govt to pvt hospitals

Hyderabad: The director of public health on Tuesday issued an order to private hospitals in Telangana asking them to not wait or ask for COVID test result to admit patients with moderate or severe symptoms.

The guidelines were issued on May 4 after taking cognizance of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Director of health Dr. Srinivasa Rao directed all private hospitals in Telangana treating COVID-19 patients to admit patients with moderate and severe symptoms only.

Srinivasa Rao said that mild and asymptomatic cases having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 per cent are recommended for home or institutional isolation in COVID care centres.

The order further stated, “All private hospitals are further directed to keep a display board at the entrance of the hospitals giving updated details of availability of regular bed, oxygen beds, ICU beds (ventilator/CPAP) on real time basis.”

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 6,873 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths during the last 24 hours. The state has 79,520 active cases currently.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1029, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 502 and Rangareddy 387, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on May 3.