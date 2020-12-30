Adnan Sami: ‘Best to walk into 2021 with humility and less rhetoric’

Mumbai, Dec 29 : Singer Adnan Sami on Tuesday had some words of wisdom to share on social media, about the year that was and the year that is coming up.

“It’s best to walk into 2021 with humility and less rhetoric!!” tweeted the singer.

Sami keeps reminding netizens about the effect the pandemic had on us, and that it is not over yet.

“Many people are celebrating Yay! It’s the last Monday of 2020 as if on January 1st 2021, the pandemic will be history! No way!! Of course, let’s be positive for the future but not delusional; hence let’s remain focused & keep our eye on the ball! We will win, but with care!” the singer had tweeted on Monday.

