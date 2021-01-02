Adnan Sami posts a throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan

By IANS|   Published: 3rd January 2021 4:15 am IST

New Delhi, Jan 2 : Singer Adnan Sami on Saturday went down memory lane to recall the time he had worked with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B featured alongside Sami in the music video of the singer’s 2002 pop hit “Kabhi nahin”. Sami posted a clip of the song on Instagram, and captioned it: “#throwback! KABHI NAHI KABHI NAHI! !!!!!!!!!! (Outtake!)”

Sami tagged his post with #kabhinahin, #liftkarade, #liftkaraday, #music, #musicvideo, #musician, #singer, #adnansami, #amitabhbachchan, #song, #bollywood, #fun, #funnyvideos, #funtimes, #outtakes, #india, #music, and @amitabhbachchan.

Back in the early 2000s, Sami shot to stardom in the Indian pop scene with a string of hits. Bachchan apart, several top stars such as Rani Mukerji, Govinda and Dia Mirza would feature in his music videos.

READ:  63 Moons moves NCLT to ensure DHFL recovery benefits to creditors, NCD holders

This is not the first throwback on Adnan Sami’s Instagram page. He had recently posted a picture of himself with late legendary composer Naushad. He had captioned the image, saying: “A beautiful memory with the Great Legendary music composer Naushad Sahib #throwback.”

Interestingly, Sami has lately been posting his quotes on Instagram. While some quotes are quirky, others are inspirational in nature.

The singer enjoys a following of over 5 lakh people on his Instagram page. Besides his non-film hits, Sami has scored numerous Bollywood hits including “Udi udi” (“Saathiya”), “Mehbooba mehbooba” (“Ajnabee”), “Gela gela” (“Aitraaz”), “Meter down” (“Taxi No. 9 2 11”), “Baatein kuchh ankahee si” (“Life In A… Metro”), and “Noor-e-Khuda” (“My Name Is Khan”). He has also worked as a composer in films like “Lucky: No Time For Love” and “Dhamaal” among others.

READ:  Salman urged to release 'Radhe' only in theatres on Eid by exhibitors

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 3rd January 2021 4:15 am IST
Back to top button