Adnan Sami responds to Pak troll for sharing fake video of Taj Mahal

Mumbai: Adnan Sami, Singer-Music Composer responded to Pak troll for sharing a fake video of the Taj Mahal.

Sharing the video, the troll, Aaftab Hasan wrote, “To show Donald Trump the cleaning of Taj Mahal is underway. #modikingofterrorists knows that this is the creation of Muslim Rulers, who are not even consider of being second class citizens nowadays in India as per BJP+RSS Ideas”.

Clean your mind: Shami

Responding to Hasan’s claim, Adnan Shami asked him to clean his mind and ‘Niyat’. He tweeted, “You need to first clean your mind and your ‘Niyat’!! Secondly…Umm, to clean the Taj Mahal, you need to HAVE the Taj Mahal… We HAVE IT- YOU DONT!!”.

Replica

In another tweet, dismissing the claim made by the troll, Sami wrote that it is not the Taj Mahal rather and replica located in Bhopal.

He tweeted, “Your’Hazrat Bhari Nigahein’ cannot tell that this video is not of the real Taj Mahal but instead, a replica in Bhopal- I can understand your AWE at seeing just the ‘copy’! Your limited exposure will not be able to handle the ‘awesomeness’ of the real one!”.