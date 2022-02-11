Adnan Sami shares unseen pics of his parents with Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai: In the beloved memory of Lata Mangeshkar, Adnan Sami took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few priceless pictures of his parents with India’s nightingale on Instagram.

In the images, Sami’s parents can be seen sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar.

Describing the particular moment, Sami wrote, “My parents with Lata didi in Abu-Dhabi at a lunch hosted by the Indian ambassador during her visit in the 80s….This is the only time I ever saw my baba starstruck and in awe of anyone. And he had worked with Presidents, Prime Ministers and world leaders. He just adored Lata Ji.”

Sami’s post left netizens emotional.

“Miss Lata Ji,” a social media user commented.

“Such beautiful pics,” another one wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92.