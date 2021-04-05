Adobe Illustrator for Apple silicon in beta released

San Francisco: Software major Adobe has now started testing Illustrator on Apple’s latest chip architecture, a move that has come less than a month after the release of Adobe Photoshop for Apple silicon.

“We are excited to announce the first Beta release of Illustrator running natively on Apple Silicon hardware,” Avinash Singh Kotwal, Senior Product Manager, Adobe Illustrator, said in a post at a ‘UserVoice’ forum late last week.

“This early version of Illustrator for Apple Silicon offers many of the core features that you’ve come to rely on for your day-to-day needs. Please give it a try. We would love to hear your feedback.”

One can download this beta version through the Creative Cloud Desktop app’s “Beta Apps” section.

Adobe last month announced the release of the first version of Photoshop to run natively on Macs with the new Apple silicon M1 chip.

The internal tests by Adobe showed that Photoshop delivers significant performance gains across the application for customers using the latest Macs.

According to the company, Photoshop for M1 Macs completes most tasks 1.5 times faster than on Intel chips.