Adobe is funding AI technology in Hyderabad: CEO Shantanu Narayen

Hyderabad: Adobe, a technology company, is funding artificial intelligence (AI) in Hyderabad. According to the chief executive officer of Adobe, Shantanu Narayen, the company believes that AI is one of the technologies that will bring about tectonic shifts in a variety of global industries.

“We firmly believe that this location is ideal for incubation at the moment. I introduced four or five CEOs to Hyderabad, who have all established themselves. We are involved in some artificial intelligence research. AI is an area we are investing in Hyderabad,” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Year Award from The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) at its flagship Ties Global Summit was presented to him on Monday in Hyderabad. During the interactive session, the IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao, among others, peppered him with queries.

On his ascent to the top, he remarked, “In all the privileges I received from Hyderabad, I attended Vidyaranaya and the Hyderabad Public School. It is among the places that provide excellent education. I worked as the editor of my school’s magazine. I took part in debates. I made an effort to do everything but study. Then, enticed by my fascination, I went to Osmania to study electronics. I was completely taken over by microprocessors in my last year, and computer science turned into my obsession. I went to the States and was given the chance to study. The high school and college education I had here are, I would say, the main things I have.”