Adorable video of Sania Mirza’s little one Izhaan reciting ‘duas’

Mumbai: Ace tennis player Sania Mirza captures all the special moments of her little one Izhaan Mirza Malik and cherishes every firsts of his life. She keeps sharing adorable photos and videos of her baby boy on social media

It was on October 30, 2018, when Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had embraced parenthood and had welcomed ‘Baby Mirza Malik’ into their lives.

Sania Mirza’s baby Izhaan recites duas

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, proud amma Sania Mirza shared an adorable video of Izhaan Mirza Malik reciting his duas.

Revealing how her little munchkin is a quick learner as he learnt the duas in just five days Sania Mirza wrote, “I am a proud mumma. He learnt both these duas in a span of 5 days… his pronunciation will improve InshaAllah but I am so proud of him that he knows the dua you recite before sleeping and the safar dua (which he needs a lot since we travel so much… just recited to him a few times and boom… he amazes me everyday and it’s amazing what a memory these little humans have MashaAllah @izhaan.mirzamalik.”

Watch the cute video below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farah Khan Kunder were the first who reacted to the adorable video.

Sania Mirza never misses an opportunity to update her fans about her baby boy through her social media handles. On August 21, 2020, she had shared a glimpse of the first Hyderabadi word spoken by her little one. Izhaan Mirza Malik had looked adorable as he said the word nakko which meant ‘no’. Along with the video, Sania Mirza had written, “His first Hyderabadi word #Nakko.”

On October 30, 2020, Izhaan Mirza Malik turned 2 and to mark his birthday, his parents had posted heartfelt birthday wishes for him. His Khala Anam Mirza and uncle Asaduddin also shared adorable posts on social media.