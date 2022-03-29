Advanced programme in banking introduced by RBI and TalentSprint

Hyderabad: Global education technology company TalentSprint collaborated with the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), an autonomous Apex Institute established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and banks to create an advanced programme in banking and leadership.

The programme was launched to bring professionals up to date with the changing technology in the banking world. It aims to re-skill and up-skill banking, financial services, and insurance sector (BFSI) professionals for the digital-first era.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Shri B V Chaubal, chairperson, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) said, “The Advanced Executive Programme is being launched at the right time as the banking ecosystem is changing as never before. Modern day bankers must display tech-savviness along with analytical capabilities. In particular, speed, safety and security are non-negotiable.”

Dr Santanu Paul, MD and CEO, TalentSprint, said, “Innovation, regulation, technology and customer expectations are rapidly changing the banking and financial services sector. This specially curated programme addresses industry requirements and aims to build the capability of senior banking and finance professionals by enabling them to make the best use of digital tools.”

The programme will be taught by a team of leading researchers and experts in digital banking led by Programme Director, Dr Arindam Bandyopadhyay. The online, instructor-led learning will conclude with a certification ceremony during the 2-day campus visit at the state-of-the-art NIBM campus in Pune.

The ʼt will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform ipearl.ai. To apply for selection into the first cohort, applicants can visit the Programme page, nibm.talentsprint.com/apbl