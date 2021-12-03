Advisory issued for J&K’s Kupwara in view of snowfall forecast

Srinagar: In view of the Meteorological Department predicting light to moderate snowfall and rainfall during December 5 to 7, an advisory was issued on Friday for the people of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Imam Din on Friday issued advisory for the people of the district in general and the people residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgumd, Nowgam, Kumkadi and on the periphery of different nallahs/rivers prone to floods, and slope areas of the district in particular and advised them to refrain from venturing in avalanche-prone areas till improvement of weather.

The advisory further reads that in case of any urgency, general public can contact District Administration Control Room on phone number 01955-253522 and Police Control Room (PCR) Kupwara on 01955-252451 and PCR Handwara on 01955-262295.

Meanwhile, all District and Sectoral Officers especially the officers and officials of Irrigation and Flood Control, Public Health Engineering, Power Development, Roads & Building, Mechanical and Revenue Departments have been directed not to leave their respective headquarters without permission from DC’s office and keep their men and machinery ready to meet any exigency.