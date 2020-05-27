Advisory issued for re-use of goggles during COVID-19 fight

MUMBAI: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory for re-processing and re-using of eye-protection goggles used by healthcare workers during COVID-19 fight.

In the advisory which was shared by PIB’s Maharashtra unit on Twitter, the Ministry has asked healthcare workers to reuse the goggles at least up to five times and till it gets damaged or optically unclear.

The Ministry has said the purpose of this document is to enable individuals to reuse goggles used by them, thus allowing extended use without risk of contracting the infection.

In the Standard Operating Procedure, it said that all goggles that conform to prescribed EN/BIS specifications will be re-used after disinfection.

Re-processing and reuse of goggles must be done only when it is dedicated to each individual (write name over the band).

Re-processing must be done after every use before using it again. Adhere to manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and disinfection of goggles, wherever available.

The Ministry said that if such instructions are not available, clean and disinfect the goggles while wearing gloves, clean goggles with soap/detergent and water and then immerse in one per cent freshly prepared sodium hypochlorite for 10 minutes. Wash/wipe the inside and outside of goggles with clean water to remove residue.

Eye protection must be discarded if damaged/rendered optically non-clear on repeated usage.

Source: IANS

