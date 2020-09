Srinagar, Sep 24 : Suspected terrorists shot dead an advocate at his residence in Srinagar on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to reports, Babar Qadri, an advocate who also appeared in TV debates, was shot by gunmen from close range at his residence at Hawal in downtown Srinagar.

Additional police teams have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has begun to nab the assailants.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.